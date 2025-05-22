North Central ESD seeking applications to fill vacant position on Board of Directors

The North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) has announced an opening for Board Position Number 1.

The open position is due to the resignation of ESD Board member Dr. Richard Johnson. This position represents the Brewster, Grand Coulee Dam, Nespelem, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, and Tonasket School Districts.

As one of Washington’s nine Educational Service Districts, NCESD provides leadership and quality services to support school districts, educational staff, and partners serving the children and communities in the North Central Washington region. NCESD’s region consists of schools in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant Counties, covering just over 12,600 square miles and over 42,000 students. The NCESD Board is composed of seven regionally elected members.

A person is eligible to be a candidate for membership on an educational service district board of directors if they are a citizen of the United States, a registered voter, resides within the boundary of the board member district for which they are applying and is not a school district employee, member of a board of directors of a school district or on the State Board of Education.

Candidates for NCESD Board Position Number 1 must reside in the boundaries of Brewster, Grand Coulee, Nespelem, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville and Tonasket School Districts.

Anyone interested in filing for candidacy should contact Dr. Michelle Price, North Central ESD Superintendent, at (509) 665-2629. Inquiries should be made by Friday, June 13, 2025.

To learn more about NCESD, visit www.ncesd.org and follow us on social media.