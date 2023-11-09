Judy Shaw

Judy V. Shaw of Oroville, Washington went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 28, 2023, at the age of 98. She was born September 12, 1925 in Port Angeles, Washington to James H. Isaacson and Mae E. Savage Isaacson.

Later in life, she traveled to California enjoying being a waitress and a loving mother to Mary Kay. Judy lived a very full life. She was strong and independent. She loved to dance and was proud to say she had won many jitterbug contests.

Judy later moved to Pateros, Washington where she met the love of her life, Buck D. Shaw. They were married on February 21, 1951. They had two children together, Teresa Shaw and Richard D. Shaw. Judy enjoyed square dancing and being in Scout Leadership with her husband.

They later put their roots down in Oroville, Washington where Judy worked many years in the various fruit sheds. She made many lasting friendships during that time. In this timeframe, with the help of Ted Thorndike, they acquired land and put their home on it. That became the homestead of much love, many family gatherings, wonderful food and the greatest memories.

Judy enjoyed gardening, canning and baking. Her favorites were her amazing zucchini bread, giant pumpkin pie and homemade chicken and noodles. She was the best cook and cooked with so much love. She always had good sandwiches for any hunters who happened to come by.

Judy was an amazing seamstress, sewing almost all her own clothes. She loved to crochet and knit. She crocheted all her family beautiful blankets and potholders. She crocheted many hats which were donated to children in need and blessed her kids and grandchildren with them as well.

As retirement years set upon them, their son Rick and wife Peggy, moved from Texas to Oroville in 1987 to be with them. They enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, wood cutting, going on picnics, mountain drives and mushroom picking.

After the passing of her husband Buck, Judy became very involved with the Oroville Senior Center. She loved setting up for exercise class and staying for lunch with her very dear friends at the center and her family.

Judy inspired many people with the longevity of her life. She always encouraged others to “keep going”, “stay busy” and have fun. She had some amazing stories to tell! Her life-ending motto was to live a quality life, waking up to LIVE and that she did. She lived on her own and drove until the day she passed. Her family helped to make that possible.

Her family loved her very much and gathered each year from afar to celebrate her birthday. Judy was an awesome grandma and great-grandma! Her local grandchildren and great-grandchildren came for hunting each year. Judy loved to be a part of that family time and always helped wrap the deer.

Judy is survived by her son, Wayne Queen and wife (Lori); son, Richard Shaw and wife (Peggy); son-law Mike Morris (Mary Kay); sister, Dolores Wage Foster; sister, Verna Jean Vessey and brother, Wesley Wage.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mae Isaacson; daughter, Mary Kay Morris; daughter, Teresa Shaw; grandson, Daniel Impelmance and sister, Shirley Emery.

Her celebration of life will be held at Valley Christian Fellowship Church (142 Eastside Oroville Rd.) on November 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. Potluck following in the Fellowship Hall.

In memory of Judy V Shaw donations can be made to the Oroville Senior Center.