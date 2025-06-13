Tonasket School Board approves year-end staffing, reviews budget

The Tonasket School Board met Wednesday, May 28. Board members celebrated the completion of the fitness room.

TONASKET – The Tonasket School Board met for its regular session, on Wednesday, May 28. Board members reviewed financial updates, celebrated the completion of the fitness room and approved several staffing decisions for the upcoming year.

There were no public comments on the agenda at the meeting. The board unanimously approved all items on the Consent Agenda, which included the board meeting minutes from April 30, General Fund Warrants, Personnel items, National Board Certified Teachers 2024/25, Classified Offers of Employment for 2025/26, Extracurricular offers of employment for 2025/26, and Supplemental Extended Contracts for 2025/26.

Bobbi Catone, Business Manager, gave her report during Wednesday’s meeting. At the close of April, the Tonasket School District 67 percent of the fiscal year was completed., the district brought in $12.999,297 million in revenue, or 62 percent of the annual budget, and has spent $13,462,555, also representing 62 percent of its projected expenditures.

Catone reported that the general fund meets the district’s minimum fund balance policing of maintaining at least 5 percent of estimated expenditures. Breakdown of the fund balance includes $52,226 reserved for carryover, $4,969 reserved for food service carryover, $1,870 for inventory, $445,461 set aside for unassigned fund balance, and more than $1 million set aside for an unassigned minimum fund.

Other district funds, including the Capitol Fund, Debt Service Fund, Associated Student Body Fund and Transportation Vehicle Fund, showed no significant changes and are operating as expected.

“The budgets have been tightened up and we are constantly monitoring as well,” said Catone.

High school, middle school and elementary principals gave their verbal reports to the board, wrapping up for the school year.

“The fitness center, down below, is finished. That freed up the weight room and that is now done too. We had the maintenance do a great job bringing in the equipment and setting up. If you haven’t been there yet, go check it out. It’s going to be a great opportunity for all of our students to get to be in our weight lifting program,” said High School Principal Irving Smith.

Tonasket Elementary Assistant Principal Brett Cromwell reported many end-of-the-year events happening in the elementary and reported new hires.

“We have three new staff hires. First would be, for third grade we have Caleb Knowlton who has been a long-time para in our school. He is currently in our reading intervention room. He just finished up his certification and is entering into his first year as a teacher,” said Cromwell.

In addition, Cromwell said Jamie Gregush will be joining the early intervention and Life Skills room.

“She has filled numerous subject roles after she completed her certification.” April Cole will join as a fourth-grade teacher.

Middle School Principal Trisha Roach reported that 221 students are enrolled for the main count. “Our October count was 224,” said Roach, “We are three down from our October count.”

In other news, the board approved the WIAA Yearly Renewal Resolution.