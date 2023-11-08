Ken Tuttle

Ken Tuttle was born in Hasting, Michigan in 1938, where he grew up. He passed away on September 7, 2023.

Ken worked many jobs and the one that he liked the most was being the cameraman for the TRW Aerospace ski club, in California. This is where he met and married Carol.

Ken worked security at TRW days and at night Ken would build custom handguns for 3 gun cowboy shooting matches.

Ken and Carol moved to Bellingham, Washington and opened up a new gun shop, again, building custom cowboy action handguns. This is where they became involved in the cowboy action 3 gun matches.

Ken loved the cowboy shooting events, this is where he became known as “Matt Basterson.” Ken and Carol enjoyed setting up the shooting events.

After a couple years of the gloomy, rainy weather, They decided to move to Oroville and bought an apple orchard with a basement house. Ken and Carol built a three-bedroom house on the basement foundation.

They had purchased an 88-acre ranch with an old house on it. After deciding that they wanted to live up on the ranch, they tore down the old house and had a double-wide mobile home put on the land.

Ken and Carol loved horses and after getting a couple, they joined the Backcountry Horseman and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

Then Ken wanted someplace where there was less snow, so they did the “snowbird“ thing for about five years. Then they decided that they should live in Arizona permanently.