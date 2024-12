Victor Dennis “Andy” Anderson, 82, Oroville, Wash., died in Tonasket, Wash. on Dec. 9, 2024. He was born March 8, 1943, in Tonasket to Victor and Helen Anderson.

Victor Dennis “Andy” Anderson, age 82, of Oroville, Washington died in Tonasket, Washington on December 9, 2024. He was born March 8, 1943, in Tonasket to parents Victor and Helen (Noble) Anderson.

Andy was a lifelong resident of Oroville. He worked for Gold Digger, hauling apples and briefly in Alaska at a relative’s sheet metal shop.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock collecting and camping with his beloved Rusty and his beagles.

Andy is survived by his wife, Rosalie “Rusty” Ann Anderson; children, Dale (Cherrie) Anderson, Clint (Kindra) Anderson and grandchildren, Easton, Kylar and Colt, Ryan (Monica) Anderson and grandchildren, Emmett and River Rose and Kari (Paul) Colter; sister, Carmen West, numerous nieces and nephews and his mother-in-law, Rosalie Lorz. He was preceded by his parents Victor and Helen Anderson.