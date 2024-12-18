Tonasket Council concludes year with final meeting led by Mayor Pro-Tem Weddle

Tonasket City Council met for its last session of 2024, marking the end of a year filled with pivotal decisions and community advancements

TONASKET- On Dec. 10 the Tonasket City Council, led by Mayor Pro-Tem Alisa Weddle, convened for its final session of the year, marking the culmination of a year filled with pivotal decisions and community advancements.

Tonasket Chamber of Commerce President Michael Stewart informed the council of the annual banquet, set for Saturday, Jan. 18, to be held at Tonasket Eagles Aerie. Stewart said for more information visit tonasketchamber@outlook.com or call 509-486-1090.

Washington State Department of Transportation’s Daniel Turner was present during the meeting to inform the mayor and council about a potential upcoming project on Highway 20.

The project, SR20/Tonasket Seal and Complete Streets includes resurfacing deteriorating chip seal pavement (due to rutting, cracking, and normal wear) with a chip seal overlay. Chip seal is a process where crews apply a protective surface to existing pavement. This will extend the service life of the existing pavement. The project will also provide non-motorized facilities or improve existing ones, complete streets are streets for everyone. The goal is a transportation system that accommodates all forms of transportation, is more accessible, comfortable, economical, sustainable and efficient in the travel space provided.

According to Turner, the project is in the beginning stages and this is the appropriate time to take comments to be considered.

“We are currently on schedule for the 2027 construction schedule,” said Turner.

After some discussion, the council approved Resolution 2024-11.

The council heard reports from department heads.

Weddle read a letter she wrote to members of the council and staff.

“As we come to the close of another year, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of you for your dedication, hard work, and commitment to our community. This past year has been one of significant progress and much of that is due to your collaborative spirit to address the needs and aspirations of our residents. Together, we have tackled complex challenges, celebrated important achievements, and laid the groundwork for continued success. Your leadership and thoughtful decision making have made a meaningful impact on our city, and for that, I am thankful,” said Weddle.

Weddle said she is looking forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to continue working alongside each of the council and city staff members in pursuit of shared goals..

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished and am excited for what lies ahead,” said Weddle.

The council discussed and approved Ordinance #853 Amended 2024 Budget in the amount of $10,388,844.84.

City Clerk Alice Attwood briefed the council regarding Ordinance #854 to disband Tonasket Municipal Court.

Weddle made a motion to adopt Ordinance #854 repealing and disbanding the Tonasket Municipal Court. Councilmember Ernesto Cerrillo seconded the motion. The motion was approved.

Ordinance #855 to adopt the 2025 Budget Ordinance and budget documents as presented was approved unamiously.

The council revisited the conversation of the demolition of the old police department building.

“We’ve been messing around with this for four years, I so move.” said Councilmember Jeffrey McMillan. The motion was seconded.

“The building is falling apart, that’s why it isn’t being used,” said Councilmember Teagan Levine.

After some consideration, the council agreed to approve the change order for the Perfect Passage Project to include the demolition of the police department building in the amount of $154,000.

Tonasket City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.