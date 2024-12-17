Tonasket School District recieves check from PUD for Energy Efficiency Incentive Program

TONASKET- The Tonasket School District received a check from Okanogan County Public Utility District (PUD) for $20,612 for their participation in the Public Utility District Energy Efficiency Incentive Program, funded through the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA).

Public Utility District Energy Efficiency Incentive Program is a customer-driven initiative where the utility company offers financial rebates or discounts to encourage residents and businesses within their service area to invest in energy-efficient appliances, upgrades and practices, ultimately lowering their electricity consumption and reducing their energy bills; this often includes incentives for items like smart thermostats, high-efficiency HVAC systems, new windows, insulation, and electric vehicle chargers, with varying rebate amounts based on the type of upgrade and the customer’s eligibility.

“The school district is saving 82,177 kWhs a year through the installation of a Honeywell Direct Digital Controls (DDC) system for the heating and cooling at the elementary school, a project funded through an Urgent Repair Grant and Capital Project Funds secured by the district,” said Okanogan County PUD.

The pre-existing controls for heating and cooling the building at the elementary school were 27 years old and parts had become obsolete and difficult to find in working order.

“The district worked closely with the Okanogan PUD’s Energy Services Coordinator and BPA engineers throughout the project to ensure requirements were met. The upgrade not only improves energy efficiency but also ensures consistent temperatures throughout the building, benefiting the school’s 425 students and staff. Additionally, the district anticipates considerable time and cost savings on maintenance with the reliable new system.”