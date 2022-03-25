Vicki Morrison

Vicki (Cornforth) Morrison passed away on March 14, 2022 in her Tonasket, Washington home surrounded by her beloved family. Her life began in the middle of the remarkable blizzard on February 18, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Roy and Inez Cornforth.

She was raised on a ranch outside of Aberdeen, Idaho with her three siblings Ann, Brent and Debbie and lots of cousins and aunts and uncles.

Vicki loved people, especially children and she never knew an enemy. She attended high school at Gem State Adventist Academy in Caldwell, Idaho, where she excelled in all areas of academia and made many friends that lasted the rest of her life. She was known for her genuine kindness and glowing smile.

At age 15 a ranch boy named Rolly Morrison leapt over the school’s business office counter to ask Vicki on their first date. From that day on the two were nearly inseparable. Vicki went on to Walla Walla College while Rolly was sent to Vietnam as an U.S. Army Medic. Vicki wrote letters to Rolly every day and prayed fervently through his tour in combat. She married Rolly on August 31, 1969 in Pocatello, Idaho and then graduated from Walla Walla College with a degree in English and History and later earned her MBA in healthcare management.

She and Rolly moved to American Falls, Idaho where she taught high school English, History and Journalism. After which they settled in Tonasket, Washington and Vicki taught junior high until the adoption of their beloved son, Ryan. This was followed by the adoption of their sweet Lacey. After 16 years of marriage, Rolly and Vicki were surprised to welcome the birth of their baby Elizabeth.

Vicki adored motherhood and raised her children with patience and much grace. The family moved to Caldwell, Idaho in 1993 where Vicki worked in hospital and clinic management. Upon retirement, Rolly and Vicki moved home to Tonasket where they enjoyed a quiet life together until Vicki peacefully went to sleep in Jesus.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her little sister, Debbie Lusk.

Vicki is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Rolly; her children, Ryan Morrison, Lacey Morrison and Elizabeth (Denver) Harris; her grandchildren, Christian, Makenzie, Aiden, Rya, Nakoda, Soren and Vera; great grandchildren, Braxton and Maylee, as well as her sister, Ann Haxby and brother, Brent Cornforth.

Vicki’s family extends a special thank you to Mariann Williams for her dear friendship and compassionate care, as well as Encompass Health Hospice and Kayla Sasse for her wonderful care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.