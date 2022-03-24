Scott Leslie Harris

Scott Leslie Harris was born on October 20th, 1955 in Van Nuys, California. He went to be with the Lord and the love of his life, wife Vicky, on March 6th, 2022 in Tonasket, Washington. Scott was only 66 years old and left behind so many that loved him.

Scott is survived by his three step-sons, Cory, Ben and Sean (Sequim, Washington); his sons, Paul (Marcus, Washington), Michael (Everett, Washington) and his daughter, Christina and her husband Nelson (Hamilton, Ohio). He is also survived by his brothers, Dan his wife Doreen (Entiat, Washington), Rick (Omak, Washington) and John (Arlington, Washington);

his sisters, LuCinda (Stanwood, Washington), Susan her husband Rick (Everett), Casandra her husband Tom (Lake Stevens, Washington). He is also survived by his grandchildren. Thacker (Everett), Kayla (Hamilton), Briana (Hamilton), Christina (Moses Lake, Washington), Jacob (Marcus), Libby (Davenport, Washington), Chad (Airway Heights, Washington); his great grandchildren; River (Everett), Tyler, Chad and Grace (Hamilton), Axel and Asher (Moses Lake) and Haven (Airway Heights). He also leaves 13 nieces and nephews and 28 great nieces and nephews and several cousins.

Scott had many friends in his life that he considered family; Dot (Sequim), Teresa (Tonasket), Bernice (Tonasket), Kim (Tonasket), Bill (Tonasket), Dale (Tonasket), Margie (Tonasket). Also, several friends at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket.

His family cannot thank the staff at North Valley Extended care enough for loving Scott as much as we did for over ten years.

Scott was preceded in death by the love of his life, Vicki; father, Eugene Harris; mother, Betty and step father, Roger; his baby sister, Helen Ann and his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Scott was a simple man who loved music and being outdoors. He was a great guitar and harmonica player. He would sit with his brothers and friends for hours playing music. A few of his favorite songs were Janis Joplin’s Lord won’t you buy me a Mercedes Benz, The Beatles’ Oh! Darling, Led Zepplin’s Stairway to Heaven and the Beatles’ Norwegian Wood. He loved Neil Young, Led Zepplin and the Eagles, as well as several other musicians.

A friend from high school shared with me “He was a great musician and would love to hear him play and sing songs by Neil Young.” She said “He sounded just like him and would give chills to everyone who heard him.”

As you can see, Scott has left several loved ones, but knowing that he is not in pain anymore, and with Vicky, gives us comfort. We all love you Scott! Your family and friends.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.