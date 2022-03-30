Thomas Ronald Lewis

Thomas Ronald Lewis, who was born January 16, 1952, passed away after a brief illness. Tom grew up in Oroville to parents Grant and Elsa Lewis.

Tom enjoyed sports and playing football in high school. He also spent time swimming with friends and family on Lake Osoyoos. Tom loved going with his dad and brothers to the moto cross races and riding dirt bikes. He also loved spending time in Canada with his Grandma Bork and other family.

Being the oldest, he helped keep a watchful eye on his younger siblings.

Right after he graduated from Oroville High School, his dad helped him buy a cheap van and he headed for Seattle determined to make it on his own and make it he did. He got a job in construction and from there transferred to the Tri-Cities, Washington and got hired on with the Cement Finishers Union, where he worked until he retired.

Tom called the Tri-Cities home, but he never forgot about his family in Oroville and would come home often to visit and spoil his sisters and brothers.

After retiring Tom traveled all over with close friends and family and he loved spending time with his son Nick. Anyone who met Tom liked him instantly. Tom came home often to Oroville, helping out any way he could and if there was anything his family needed he would provide it and take great care of his family.

To his family he was called Tommy. He had a huge heart and was a great father and wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be forever missed and loved always.

Surviving is his son, Nicholas (Morgan) Lewis of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Kelly Meyers of the Tri-Cities; mother, Elsa Lewis; two sisters, Marcy Divine and Mikki Lewis and nieces and nephews, Casey, Heather, Jake and Emili. In addition, very close friends Debbie (Gary) Klempke, Christopher Klempke and Floyd (Barb) Russell.

He was preceded in death by his father, Grant Lewis and brothers, Allen Lewis and Steve Lewis.