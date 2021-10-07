Teri Lynn Pruitt Kirkland

Teri Lynn Pruitt Kirkland, 61, was born to Jim and Margaret Pruitt in Tonasket, Washington on September of 1959.

She attended Tonasket High School, class of 1978. Her only child, Dustin Pruitt, was born in 1980 in Tonasket. She moved to Everett, Washington in 1983 where she worked for Boeing, The Buzz Inn Steakhouse and American Arts and Graphics. While in Everett she became very active with the Banditos Motorcycle Club. She loved biker culture and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

In 1993 she returned to Tonasket where she worked in the packing sheds, bartended and helped care for her aunt Linda Pruitt. In 2002 she moved to Spokane, Washington where she worked for her son, as well as the annual Spokane County Fair. She moved back to Tonasket in 2010 to take care of her father, Jim, who passed away in 2013.

Teri was well known for her amazing laugh, her beautiful voice and her incredible cooking. She loved animals, especially her pets and horses; playing rummy and farkle; music, especially the mandolin; sharing family stories; as well as Halloween and the fall season.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Monty Pruitt; mother, Margaret Pruitt; grandmother, Olga Reed Pruitt; aunt, Linda Pruitt; step-mother, Ruth Corum Pruitt; father, Jim Pruitt; cousin, Karen Pruitt (Bud) Schooler and Kim Harriman.

She is survived by her brother, Jim (Alta) Pruitt of Republic; sister, Kassie Pruitt of Tonasket; son, Dustin Pruitt of Portland, Oregon and cousin, Kristi Atwood (Gary) of Vancouver, as well as her nieces and nephews.

A Memorial will be held at the Tonasket CCC on October 30, 2021 at 1 p.m., with a luncheon to follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be directed to her favorite horse rescue: Nine Wild Horses, P.O. Box 505, Tonasket, WA 98855

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.