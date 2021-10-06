Joe Dean Taylor

Joe Dean Taylor, age 73, died at home September 3, 2021. Joe was born on March 18, 1948 in Pasco, Washington to parents Rusty and Ruth Taylor.

He lived in Eastern Washington as a child, then Silverdale, Washington. He was second oldest in a family of five brothers Dennis, Steve, Shawn, Galen and Russ.

U.S. Army

Joe served his country in the U.S. Army, graduating from basic training at Fort Lewis in 1967. He was in the 161st Infantry Bremerton National Guard and later with the National Guard of Alaska.

He learned the carpentry trade from his father, building over 50 years of experience in construction skills.

Joe had many friends in Okanogan County and was always ready to make more. He was the “go-to” guy when people had questions about most anything. He was an active member of Chesaw Community Bible Church for over twenty years.

Joe loved his work, living in Alaska, Chesaw and telling great stories of years gone by.

Joe is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gayle; four sons, Devon (Tammy), Wade (Amber), Jordan, Vaughn and two grandchildren, Autumn and Hunter.

Loved, missed until we are reunited in heaven.

Memorial service will be October 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Molson Grange with potluck following the service.