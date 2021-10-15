News
Family Health Centers awarded grant to support vaccine confidence

Commits to hire staff to engage with community to build confidence, bolster vaccinations.

by Gazette-Tribune

OKANOGAN – As a recent awardee of the American Rescue Plan HHS and HRSA Community Based Workforce Grant of $997,605, Family Health Centers (FHC) committed to hiring Community Health Worker (CHW) staff who will engage with community members to build confidence and bolster COVID-19 vaccinations.

FHC will hire a dozen CHWs to do this important work outside of the standard medical office and engage people where they are at. According to FHC, these trusted voices will work at local schools, community events, and with FHCs medical and dental mobile units within the various communities in Okanogan County they serve. The CHWs will share information about vaccines, build vaccine confidence, and address barriers to vaccination.

CHWs will also share how to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine that will not affect immigration status, refer community members to COVID resources within the medical community, and work closely with public health and other healthcare partners.

