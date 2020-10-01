Ronald Gene Wahl, 74, of Loomis, Washington, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home with his family. Ron was born in McClusky, North Dakota, to Wilbert and Esther Wahl.

The Wahl family moved to Washington state in 1960. They lived in Puyallup, Washington where Ron graduated High School in 1964. He joined the Army National Guard in 1965 and served until 1971. Ron began his woodworking career the day after he graduated high school. He worked at Rainier Woodworking until 1969.

In 1968 Ron married Judith Loreen Minchau of Puyallup. They raised two sons, Loren and LaMoyne.

In 1969, Ron started his own cabinet shop, Northwest Cabinets, which he sold in 1981 when he moved his family to Loomis to start a cattle ranch. They started with seven cows and two calves, which grew to a herd of 450 mother cows and 30 happy bulls. Ron’s skill in woodworking supported his love of ranching and seeing things grow. He instilled in his sons the importance of hard work.

Ron spent his days working with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He and Judy were famous for their loud presence at the sons’ and grandchildren’s many sporting events. Ron’s love for animals brought many critters into and outside of the Wahl farmhouse which especially included his love for dogs. He always ensured that his dogs had the finest food, making Loren and Lamoyne’s friends wish they could be reincarnated as one of Ron’s dogs.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Ron appreciated everything and all that he had, even as his dementia progressed. Days prior to his passing he sat in his chair on the front porch looking out at the green pastures and rocky hillsides and said to his wife Judy, “This is a beautiful facility I’m at.” His mind may have been failing him, but his heart knew what a wonderful life he’d been given.

Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith; sons, Loren (Janet) and LaMoyne (Cheri); grandchildren, Grant, Brandon, Lee, Dalton, Logan, Lexie, Sydney, Erica and Brielle and great-grandchildren, Emmett and Indie. He was also survived by his sisters and brothers: Joyce (Quentin) Spitzer, Gilbert (Marlene), Wallace (Gail), Allen (Donna), Karen (Max) Zackula and Sheila (Mike), Anderson and numerous loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Esther Wahl.

A celebration of life will be held at the Wahl Ranch on October 17, 2020. Those who desire to make donations may make them to the NRA. For Ron’s wishes don’t forget to get out and vote to make America great again!