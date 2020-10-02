Raymond Valentine Dispenza, age 80, passed away from this Earth on September 20, 2020. It was his heart that was the reason for his passing. Raymond was the youngest and the last of his immediate family.

Raymond left behind his wife, Judy Dispenza and five children, Nicholas R. Dispenza, Debra A. Baudichon, Denise M. Gallup, Joseph R. Dispenza and Sharron L. Dispenza. His third daughter, Deanne Rose Strong, had sadly passed away just last year. His family will miss and mourn him. Raymond had 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who loved him; the latest was born just three days before he died.

Raymond was an excellent carpenter and an avid fisherman. He was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and spent his last 45 years in the beautiful Okanogan Valley. He will be, and is, very sadly missed.

God rest his soul.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.