Commissioner Franz invites residents to telephone townhall Sept. 29

Hilary Franz, Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands

OLYMPIA – Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the head of the Department of Natural Resources, will host a telephone townhall on wilfires and their impacts and other area issues on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

The call will last one hour and include Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Chairman Rodney Cawston, Sen. Shelly Short and Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber.

Residents can call-in directly at 360-358-7125. While on the call, participants can press the star (*) key on their phones to ask a question of the commissioner, chairman or any of the elected officials at any time during the call.

Topics:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

