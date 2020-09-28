Community

Commissioner Franz invites residents to telephone townhall Sept. 29

Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz (DNR) will host a townhall on wildfires on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

by Gazette-Tribune

Hilary Franz, Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands

OLYMPIA – Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the head of the Department of Natural Resources, will host a telephone townhall on wilfires and their impacts and other area issues on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

The call will last one hour and include Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Chairman Rodney Cawston, Sen. Shelly Short and Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber.

Residents can call-in directly at 360-358-7125. While on the call, participants can press the star (*) key on their phones to ask a question of the commissioner, chairman or any of the elected officials at any time during the call.

Topics:

  • Wildfires and their impacts in Washington state, particularly northeast Washington
  • DNR work in the area
  • Resident question and answer
Tags:

Related Stories

Elizabeth Lithgow
Elizabeth Lithgow
 By Gazette-Tribune
County sees 84 new COVID-19 cases in three-day period
 By Gazette-Tribune
NCRL to host bestselling authors for Virtual Programs in August
 By Gazette-Tribune
Kenneth L. Zimmerlee
 By Gazette-Tribune
ADVERTISE
IN THE
GAZETTE-TRIBUNE
LEARN MORE