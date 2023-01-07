Robert Donald Preston, age 77, of Oroville, Washington, died on December 25, 2022, at his home in Oroville, Washington.

Robert was born on July 21, 1945, in Loon Lake, Saskatchewan, to his parents Darrel Preston, Minnie and Shorty Schwehr.

Bob was a retired grader operator, property manager and hobby farmer. Bob had a love of motorcycling which he shared with family and friends. He loved his family and all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a fiercely loyal friend. He was a successful man that supported his family in such a way that they never went without food, shelter, clothing and the necessary skills for life. He was very proud of his 40 years of sobriety. He has many years of service in the community, Alcoholics Anonymous, and he volunteered at the Senior’s Center. A special mention goes to Roadkill the cat, his front porch companion of many years, who would curl up and sit with him to watch the traffic go by.

Robert is survived by his kids, Boyd Preston (Heidi), Tammy Battersby (Mark), Wayne Wisdom (Martha) and Tracy Sadler-Wisdom (Mike); his sisters, Isabelle, Darlene, Tanis and Penny and his brother, Brian and sister-in-law, Patti and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Glenda and his sister Marie.

A Celebration of Life, including a picnic, will be held on April 9, 2023, at the Deep Bay Park in Oroville, Washington.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.