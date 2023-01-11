Jack Finsen

Jack C. Finsen, 86, of Oroville, Washington passed away peacefully January 1st, 2023 at his home in Oroville. He was born to Clarence and Grace Finsen in Tonasket, Washington on November 11, 1936.

He and his brother Ken Finsen grew up in Nighthawk, later graduating from Oroville High School. Following school, Jack served in the U.S. Army as a Combat Instructor. After returning home he soon met his wife Betty Lee Malkson, whom he was married to for 56 years before her passing in 2017. They shared an adventurous life with daughters from Betty’s previous marriage, Gerri Lee and Jody, and together had Joseph and Jill; they also lovingly raised Monti Montgomery since she was eight years young. His family then expanded with the addition of seven grandkids and six great-grandkids.

Jack had many skills over the years from the variety of work he endured. He was an equipment operator, as well as a truck driver. He and Betty ran the Nighthawk Store for years, owned the U&I Tavern, an orchard, OK Waters and Backhoe for 10 years, then finally retired from Weyerhaeuser after 15 years of service.

Jack was a charter member at the Oroville Eagles, the American Legion and was a part of the Teamsters Union for several years.

He and Betty loved spending time camping at Cold Creek and Lost Lake with their many beloved friends and family, taking trips to the hot springs in Montana and watching over their family farm, enjoying life with their many animals. Jack was a hard-working, thoughtful, funny, kind and generous man that many adored and will dearly miss.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Betty; daughters, Gerri Lee (Howe), Jody (Smith) and Jill (Miller) and one grandson. He leaves behind his son, Joseph (Jennifer); brother, Ken; niece, Monti Dahlke (Dale) of Waterville; grandchildren and many lifelong friends.

A memorial service will be determined at a later date. If there are those that wish to donate in his honor, he was an advocate for Veterans in need and the American Legion.

