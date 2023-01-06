Robert Wines

Robert A. Wines Jr., age 73 of Tonasket, died on December 15, 2022, in Tonasket, Washington. Robert was born on June 17, 1949 in Ellensburg, Washington to his parents Robert and Mary Wines.

Bob and his twin sister Mary loved living in Ellensburg. They moved to Seattle, with their parents and siblings, David, Woodrow and Jeffery in 1957. His youngest sister, Cherie was born in Seattle in 1958. Bob attended Ballard high school.

He did a tour in Vietnam, from 1968 to 1971, before traveling America on his motorcycle when he got home. He met his wife, Karen Ercolani Riley, in 1975 while she was on vacation in Salt Lake City and he was traveling through. They married in 1977 and their son, Rob was born in 1978. They built a cabin in Arlington but didn’t stay long, too rainy. They bought 40 acres in Tonasket and moved in the spring of 1984 where he spent the last 39 years of his life building a home, raising his family, making many friends and living off-grid.

Bob is survived by his wife and partner of 47 years, Karen and his sons, Rob Wines and Keith Riley. His siblings, David Wines, Jeffery Wines and Cherie Wines, three grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary (Gaye) Wines; his twin sister, Mary Wines Rosin and his brother, Woodrow (Woody) Wines.

Bob’s Celebration of Life will be in the late spring/early summer.

Memorials may be made to: Karen Wines, P.O. Box 311, Tonasket, WA 98855.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.