Richard “Dick” Henneman

Richard Clyde Henneman passed away peacefully in Omak, Washington, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the age of 96. Richard (Dick) was born in Stanley, Wisconsin on April 13, 1925, to Clyde and Mabel (Robinson) Henneman.

The oldest of three brothers, he was followed by C.E. (Dave) and Robert (Bob) Henneman. The family moved from Wisconsin, relocating to the Okanogan Valley in 1937. Dick’s father worked for Dwinnell Bros., before the family developed their own orchards.

U.S. Navy

Graduating from Oroville High School, Dick left for Spokane to train in civilian aircraft maintenance. With a friend he traveled to Portland, Oregon with the intent to join the Marines Corp. They had their quota for the week so both young men joined the U.S. Navy instead, January 1943.

In the Navy, Dick served as a backseat radioman, observer and gunner in an OS2U Kingfisher floatplane and then later as a radio Loran, and radar operator in PV2 Ventura patrol bombers defending the homeland in the Aleutian Islands.

After WWII he attended the University of Washington, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. The Weapons/ballistics training center in China Lake, California was his first

job after college, which he credits for keeping him out of the Korean War.

After marrying June Beyers of Tonasket, Washington they relocated to the Puget Sound area where Dick began an engineering career with Pacific Car & Foundry. He finished his career with PACCAR in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma where he also joined a sail board club in his 60’s and had a whole lot of fun!

After Dick retired, he made the decision to pick up a little consulting work. He lived on his beloved sailboat in Anacortes, Washington and performed consulting work for Van Guard Equipment and Forsyth Machinery, for the next decade. During Dick’s engineering careers he acquired several patents, had the opportunity for international travel and earned honors as far away as Grenoble, France.

When Dick returned home to the Valley, the American Legion, Hodges Post 84 welcomed him in where he made friends and had many opportunities to be of service. He attended two Senior Centers each week and enjoyed friends through their weekly lunch get togethers.

Dick had a lifelong love of the outdoors. Early in life this took the form of hunting, fishing, sailing and archery. Later in life he enjoyed his weekly visits to the Tonasket Gun club, shooting sports, hiking and driving his Jeep over hill and dale.

Dick is survived by four daughters and their spouses, Katie (Dennis) Richter of Preston, Washington, Lisa (Tim) Booch of Kodiak, Alaska, Greta (Greg) Hanberg of Ephrata, Washington and Janis (Doug) Oates of Burnaby, BC; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and brothers, Dave (Arizona) and Bob (Tonasket) Henneman.

Graveside military honors service will be held at the Tonasket Cemetery Hwy. 7 on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Church service follows at the Free Methodist Church in Oroville at 11 a.m.; luncheon begins approximately 12:30 p.m.

See Bergh Funeral Service website for online obituary and remembrances.