Public meeting regarding Osoyoos Lake Level, Oct. 14

DOE/submitted photo Zosel Dam is used by the Washington State Department of Ecology to regulate the water level in Osoyoos Lake as determined by the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control. There will be a virtual public meeting held by the board on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control is holding its annual public meeting regarding the regulation of Osoyoos Lake water levels and the related operations of Zosel Dam by the State of Washington under the International Joint Commission’s Orders of Approval on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The Board will provide an overview of the role of the International Joint Commission (IJC), present information on Okanagan and Similkameen Basin water management, including an overview of Osoyoos Lake levels for 2021 (to date) and hear questions and comments from the public regarding lake level management and the Board’s activities.

These meetings alternate each year between Osoyoos, BC and Oroville. This year the meeting was to take place in Osoyoos, but due to continuing COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties, the meeting will be held virtually using the GoToWebinar online platform.

To participate, register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8370191013202582285.