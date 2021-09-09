Corrine “Cory” Fitzthum

Corrine Louis Fitzthum, age 65, of Oroville, Washington, passed away in Omak surrounded by her family on August 26, 2021.

Cory was born June 16, 1956 in Spokane to Ralph and Ardith Fitzthum. The family then moved to Skyway near Renton and then to Renton, Washington where Cory graduated from Issaquah High School in 1974. She began working in the hotel industry, serving in many roles, from Front Desk to Event Coordinator. She moved to Eastern Washington, then to Ketchum, Idaho with her cousin Victoria before moving to Oroville where she has lived for 12 years. Cory was an Oroville Eagles member and was their Gambling Manager for several years.

Cory is survived by her brother Ralph Fitzthum and sister Tracy Brown and extended family in Okanogan County. Cory is preceded in death by her parents and sister Kelly Fitzthum.

A graveside service is planned for Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 4:00 in Havillah, followed by a celebration of life at the Eagles club in Oroville.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.