Rev. Stanalee Vera Wright (Porter), 67, of Malott, Washington, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Born January 30, 1956, in Colville, Washington, to Stanley Sigurd Porter and Sydne Viola Porter (Swain), Stanalee grew up in Oroville, Washington and graduated as the Salutatorian from Oroville High School in 1974.

Stanalee earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in Agricultural Economics and Television from Washington State University in 1978. She initially worked in television catering to wheat and apple growers before establishing Apple Valley Appraisals, the first appraiser in Okanogan County, faithfully serving the community for over 40 years.

In 2003, Stanalee was ordained as a Priest of the Episcopal Church, becoming the first female priest in Okanogan County. She ministered at several churches and volunteered her time and energy to multiple congregations. Stanalee was deeply committed to her faith and the well-being of her community.

Stanalee shared a joyful life with her loving husband Michael Wright, whom she married in 1996. Stanalee loved karaoke, gardening, fishing and animals, and was known for her kindness and willingness to help others.

Rev. Stanalee Vera Wright (Porter) leaves behind her devoted husband, Michael; loving mother, Sydne; brothers, Sid and Swain; stepmother, Tamara; nieces, nephews, her loyal dog O’Reily and cat GrayC. Her passing has left a void in the lives of her family, friends, congregation and customers.

A celebration of Stanalee’s life will be held on Saturday, June 24th at 2 p.m. at Conconully State Park, with a separate church service to be announced at a later date.