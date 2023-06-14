County burn restrictions begin in June

OKANOGAN COUNTY- Burn restrictions will begin June 15 and continue until Oct. 15 in Okanogan County, unless otherwise determined by the state Fire Advisory Committee.

The restriction prohibits all field, pile, rubbish, slash, yard, vegetation and non-emergent agricultural burning on private lands including DNR assessed lands within Okanogan County, reducing the risk of wildfires.

Recreational fires are allowed under certain guidelines.

“These fires are used during a burn restriction if used for pleasure, cooking, warmth, or similar purposes and are less likely to become out of control,”Okanogan County Emergency Management said.

Recreational fires must be contained in a concrete, rock, or steel ring, no larger than three feet in diameter and no less than eight inches in height, and must be attended at all times.

In the event where high fire conditions are present a county wide burn ban will be implemented prohibiting all outdoor burning, including recreational fires.

Fire danger levels and recommendations regarding the burn restriction are given to Okanogan County Commissioners by a Fire Advisory Committee consisting of representatives from DNR, Emergency Management, Fire Chiefs, Forest Service, and the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Okanogan County Emergency Management, dry summer weather conditions provide for high fire conditions in the county generally starting the middle of June and ending the middle of October and the potential for large and catastrophic fires exists that may be a threat to life and cause damage or destruction to homes, businesses, orchards/farmlands and natural resources.

Fireworks are illegal in unincorporated areas of the county.

For more information and updates regarding fire restriction visit okanogancounty.org/emergencymanagement.