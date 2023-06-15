A ‘reel’ good day of fishing

Smokey Bear catches a fish during the 2023 Bonaparte Lake Resort free fishing day festivities on Saturday, June 10. Laura Knowlton/staff photos

TONASKET — Smokey Bear joined nearly 200 young anglers and their families, who traveled from all over to participate in Tonasket Ranger District’s annual Fish Day at Bonaparte Lake on Saturday, June 10.

The adventure began early Saturday morning near the Bonaparte Lake Campground fishing pier. The campground is located about 30 miles east of Tonasket.

Young anglers, (left to right) Andrew Weddle, Lane Kester, and Logan Kester, size up their catch for the day. The trio spent Saturday morning with their families and other anglers, during the annual event.

Anglers came with the promise of a guaranteed one fish catch, new tackle gear, and fishing pole. The event, which is geared towards kids 14 years old and younger, hooks families every year into joining the fun, family event.

The Children made their way through several fun, educational, and interactive booths, including the Okanogan County Sheriff Office booth, who taught about boat safety and proper life jacket use.

The event gave many children and their families the opportunity to enjoy an adventurous day outdoors while learning how to fish.

The experience was made possible by The Tonasket American Legion Post 82, and Tonasket Forest Service, along with many other local sponsors which included Oroville American Legion Post 84, Columbia Distributing, Douglas County P.U.D, Wells Hatchery, Gunarama, Jeff Bergh, Jerry Utt’s Apiary, Nancy Inlow (Avon), Midway Building Supply, Lee Frank Mercantile, Okanogan County Bass Club, Okanogan County Wildlife Council, Okanogan Highland Alliance, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Son of American Legion Tonasket Post 82, The Home Depot, US Forest Service- Tonasket Ranger District, US Forest Service-Republic District, Gasho and Gasho LLC, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Volunteers said, “there’s no such thing as a bad day when you’re fishing,” it was an amazing day, with great weather, lots of family fun, and the fish were biting, making it fun for everyone

The Tonasket Ranger District wishes to thank everyone for coming this year, and all of the many donors that made the day happen for families.