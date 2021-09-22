Patricia “Patti” Steadman

Patricia Steadman, age 70, died in Tonasket Washington, on August 11, 2021. Patricia was born on November 16, 1950 in Newport News, Virginia to parents John and Emily Lindsey.

Patti was truly one of the most loved people of those that knew her. She had a gentle genuine heart for children and people. In her life she was known for caring and loving all children starting with her baby sister Debbie, 11 years younger.

Children were a large part of her and her husband Jeff’s life. Together they ministered to children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Not to mention innumerable other children.

Always a smile and a giving heart. She loved her husband and all without reservation. May we each take from this and love all those around us, even those deemed unlovable. She walked with God with her heart and with her actions. Thank you for all the things you taught me, even in your passing, my love. You are and will be missed by many. Be at peace and we will see you when we are called home.

Patti is survived by husband, Jeff Steadman; child Sam Lindsey; sister Debbie Varrone, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Patti is preceded in death by her parents, John and Emily and brothers, Jerry Lindsey and Jimmy Lindsey.

A memorial service will be held on November 17, 2021 at the Sonrise Christian Center; 11625 Airport Rd, Everett, Washington, at 5 p.m. and will be officiated by Isaac Heckman.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any organizations that support widows and orphans.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.