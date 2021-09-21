News

Public Power Weeks feature prizes and information

Okanogan County PUD is planning two weeks of events, with lots of goodies along the way, to celebrate public power and their customers.

by Gazette-Tribune

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County PUD is planning two weeks of events, with lots of goodies along the way, to celebrate public power and their customers.

During the week of Sept. 27-30, the PUD will host booths in four communities. Adults can get LED lightbulbs if they didn’t already get theirs in the mail (while supplies last), and get other information. They can also enter an online drawing for a toolkit on the PUD website. Kids can get fun activity packs, and pick up or drop off coloring contest entries for grades K-5. All drawing and contest entries are due by Oct. 3.

Booths will be located:

  • Monday, Sept. 27: 2-6 p.m., Brewster Marketplace
  • Tuesday, Sept. 28: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Omak Civic League Park (during Farmers’Market)
  • Wednesday, Sept. 29: 2-6 p.m., Twisp Hank’s Market
  • Thursday, Sept. 30: 2-6 p.m., Tonasket Triangle Park (during Farmers’ Market)

During the week of Oct. 4-7, the PUD will announce the winners of both the kids’ coloring contest and the toolkit on their website and Facebook page (winners will be contacted directly). Kids will win a snap circuit kit and a few other items.

Get more information, enter the drawing, download the coloring sheet and more on the PUD website, www.okanoganpud.org.

