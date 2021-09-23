Debbie Dunham

Debbie went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, September 6th. Debbie was born on March 2nd 1952 in Tonasket, Washington. She was the oldest of four children born to Lloyd and Doris Hughes.

Debbie grew up in Oroville, Washington next to Osoyoos Lake and enjoyed swimming, skating, sledding and camping. She attended Washington State University and graduated with a degree in Education in 1974. Debbie began her teaching career in 1980 at Linwood Elementary School in Spokane, Washington. She taught first grade at Linwood for 39 years.

Debbie loved children and teaching first grade. At school she chaired an active social committee, was Queen Bee of the annual Spelling Bee and will always be remembered for riding a saddled library cart into the lunchroom at high noon on Western Day with cap guns blazing, robbing the cash box from the lunchroom clerk and escaping with the cash and often a pan of brownies.

Debbie married Steve Dunham in 1980 and they have lived in the home they built together for 37 years. Debbie liked to garden, grow flowers, hike with Punkin dog, play games, sing and play the piano.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Debbie accepted Jesus as her Savior at a young age and shared her faith every day through her actions, her words, her love for others and her friendly smile. Debbie had a great sense of humor, loved to kid and joke around with people and was just fun to be around. She loved to take friends and family for rides in her convertible for ice cream, to Manito Park, the Rosarium for flowers, or longer trips around the area.

Debbie enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. We spent many spring vacations at sister Karen’s, riding the ferries, taking in the tulip festival and visiting all the tourist sites around Seattle.

Debbie had a great love for her family, husband Steve, son Matthew (Danielle), daughter Melissa, sister Karen (Jeff) Dean, brothers Glen (Kathy) Hughes and Jack (Mary) Hughes, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, granddaughter Bella Marie, her students and many friends.

A memorial service celebrating Debbie’s life will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at 11 a.m. at Suncrest Family Worship Center 6048 Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls, Wash. If you would like to join the service virtually go to https://youtu.be/K7FY-EFSklQ. To view and sign Debbie’s online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com.