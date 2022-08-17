Norma Jean Verbeck

Norma Jean Verbeck went home to her Lord Jesus Christ on August 12, 2022. She was born on August 12, 1936 to Paul and Amy Gerken in Thompson Falls, Montana as the sixth of eight children.

In 1942, the family moved to Oroville, Washington where she started the first grade. Norma completed her entire school career in Oroville and graduated from Oroville High School. During that time Norma met “the love of her life” Melvin Verbeck and was married July 12, 1952. They set up their household and started a family.

Beverly Jean was born in 1955 and Dwayne Melvin was born in 1958. Sadly, Dwayne passed away in 1960 due to an illness. Norma and Meb journeyed through military service and several career changes, until they reached Melvin’s goal of owning and working an orchard, where they also built a home for themselves. Eventually, they moved to a home on Lake Osoyoos, Oroville in the early 1980’s, where they spent many happy years sharing their little piece of paradise with family and friends. Love lived in their home.

Norma was a busy homemaker and exercised her favorite hobbies through baking and quilt making. She gifted so may people with her homemade gifts. Many families enjoyed the blessing of a quillow she made for them. Norma and Melvin loved square dancing and camping at the family cabin at Bonaparte Lake. She was an active member at Ellisforde Church of the Brethren and Oroville Free Methodist Church. She loved and served her Lord quietly and spread her love to others in many ways.

Norma had some health challenges later in life and lived with Beverly for several years.

She is now at her eternal home in heaven, without tears or pain. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Beverly Jean Manthie; her granddaughter, Dawn Manthie and partner Lisa; numerous loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Mili and Emma and special friends, young and old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; son, Dwayne; son-in-law, Kip Manthie and parents, Paul and Amy Gerken.

Norma’s celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Oroville Free Methodist Church, at 11 a.m.

