Paul Sydnes, born March 10, 1949, to Paul Sydnes and Velma Marie Sydnes (Mills) in Rawlins, Wyoming, went to be with his Savior on April 25, 2024, doing his favorite thing—fishing.

Paul grew up in Encampment, Wyoming and was an avid outdoorsman who thoroughly loved hunting and fishing. While he pursued a variety of jobs during his lifetime, his first passion was logging, which took him on adventures to Wyoming, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. He drove trucks for Brownline for a number of years before hauling oil in the North Dakota oil fields until his retirement in 2013.

Paul was an avid mountain man and packer who moved to Winthrop, Washington and then to Tonasket, Washington to pursue better pastures for his beloved horses and mules. He extended his love for the woods by building furniture as a woodworking hobbyist.

In 2005, Paul met and married Karen D. Sydnes (Richardson-Berg) in Oroville, Washington. The two shared their love for the great outdoors and raised various livestock on their ranch outside of Oroville.

Paul is survived by Karen, his wife of 18 years; his children, Troy Sydnes, Eric Sydnes, Shyla Kinyon, Dustin Sydnes and stepchildren, Tod Richardson and Audra Aulabaugh; sisters, Connie Beckhan and Melody Thurston; brother, John Anderson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ivan Sydnes; sister, Darlene Miller and son, Paul.

Paul was a member of the Oroville Free Methodist Church and was very interested in youth ministries. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any nonprofit that focuses on underserved youth.

A celebration of life will take place on May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Fellowship Hall.