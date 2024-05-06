Repair Café helps keep fixable items out of landfill

Green Okanogan brought the “Repair Café” to the CCC of Tonasket last Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

TONASKET – Green Okanogan (GO) brought the “Repair Café” to the Community Culture Center (CCC) of Tonasket last Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Since 2023, with a grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology (WSDE) GO h been doing the Repair Café. The object of the café is to get people to bring their fixable item for repair.

Volunteers will either repair or diagnose what is wrong with the item. Some of the things that they repair are lamps, electronics and appliances. Other repairs include mending clothing and fixing zippers. If available people can bring their garden shears, knives and lawn mower blades to get sharpened.

Each item is weighed so they can turn in a report on how many pounds are not going to the landfill. Last year GO’ recycling efforts diverted 400,000 pounds from going to the landfill.

The Repair Café dates remaining this year are June 1, Aug. 3, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2.

Repair Cafes are from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the CCC, 411 S. Western Avenue, Tonasket.

For more information visit info@greenokanogan.org.