Michael ‘Mick’ Duane Vance

Michael0 Vance of Tunk Valley died on April 6, 2024. He was born to Clifford Vance and Lorraine Atchison on March 31, 1942 in Tonasket, Wash.

Michael’s beautiful soul left this earth at his home in Tunk Valley with his favorite songs playing and the sun shining on April 6, 2024. Michael fought prostate cancer successfully for 14 years but could not fight the very aggressive and fast-growing Bile Duct Cancer which took him in 2 very short months.

Michael was born to Clifford Vance and Lorraine Atchison on March 31, 1942 in Tonasket and did all his schooling in Tonasket, graduating in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army for three years as a Combat Engineer. Michael worked in logging in Okanogan County and the Enumclaw area. He had his own trucking company in the late 1970s, leasing to International Transport. After selling his truck he worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for the rest of his career. His favorite piece of equipment was the track hoe and he was an expert operator.

He married Barbara White and they had three wonderful and loving children, Michele, Venessa and Ryan (Bear).

In 1978, he met the love of his life and soul mate Nancy Miller and they married in 1985. After living in Snoqualmie for 25 years they bought his mother’s home and 40 acres in Tunk Valley in 2002 where they raised a small herd of beef cattle after his retirement in 2007. Michael loved sitting in front of the big picture windows watching the birds and wildlife and always said it was better than National Geographic. Michael and Nancy enjoyed vacationing in Puerto Vallarta for many years. They considered their Tunk Valley ranch a little slice of heaven and looked forward to returning home after their vacations.

Michael was loved by all who met him. His laugh and crinkly-eyed smile were a joy to hear and see. Michael always had a positive attitude and loved life to the fullest. He will be missed so very much by all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his wife of almost 39 years, Nancy; his children, Michele (Georg) Syvertsen, Bainbridge Island; Venessa (Tom) Baker, Mattoon, Illinois and Bear (Amia) Renton; grandson, Blake Mackie and granddaughter, Emma Baker, Silverdale; brother, Terry Vance (Connie Jo) of Rock Island; sister, Connie Sherman (Dennis Brothers) of Aeneas Valley and many beloved cousins, especially Ron Atchison, his fishing buddy; many nieces and nephews and so many friends on both sides of the mountains. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Green; step-father Virgil Green; father, Cliff Vance and step-brother, Bill McCormack.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for him.

A Celebration of his amazing Life will be held at the ranch in late summer/early fall.