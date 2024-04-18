Paul Scott Ripley died on April 4, 2024 He was born to Mildred Jean Paul and Lynn Mason Ripley in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Oct. 3, 1960

Paul Scott Ripley left his earthly bindings behind on April 4th, 2024 with his wife by his side peacefully at his home, as he wished.

Scott was born to Mildred Jean Paul and Lynn Mason Ripley in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on October 3rd, 1960. Scott grew up in Florida, one of three boys.

Scott proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, entering August 20th, 1979 and completing his service August 19th, 1985. Scott spent several years long haul truck driving, enjoying motorcycles and boat life. He had a passion for Harley-Davidsons and hot cars.

Scott lived his life with passion, his passion led him to Okanogan County where he would meet his match made in heaven, Roberta Smith, at a Classic Car show in Winthrop. Scott and Roberta would wed, December 31st, 2014 and while life didn’t provide Scott with any biological children, fate gave him three daughters and a son along with this new family.

Scott would also learn that the joys of being a grandparent, a job he seemed to be made for. Scott became known as “Pops” quickly and he proudly wore the title. The light in his face when a grandchild came through those doors, was obvious of his love. Scott enjoyed sharing his knowledge of mechanics, guns and making the grandkids know how they should expect to be treated.

Scott was a proud Free Mason Widow Son and Veteran, known as “Rip” to his Mason Widow Son’s bros; he always was open to help anyone in need, if a brother needed a bed on a long outing or needed someone to chat to. He was also an active member in the Bonaparte Snowmobile club.

Scott is survived by his wife, Roberta Ripley; brother, Bob (Donna) Ripley; daughter, Angela (Cody) Epps; granddaughters, Gracilynn and Bryxlee; daughter, Pamela (Scott) Stoddard and grandchildren, Wyatt, Garrett (McKenzie), Fallon, Colter and great grandson Stetson; daughter, Andrea Jones and grandsons, Trent, Troy, Leroy and son, Leonard Owen; special friend, Chris Lakeman whom he considered family and his Mason Widow’s Son’s brothers, he loved you all deeply and cherished you all very much.

There will be a service held at the Tonasket Eagles on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at 11 a.m.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.