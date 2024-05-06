Candidate filing week now open through May 10

OLYMPIA – The opportunity to become a candidate for office during Washington’s 2024 elections opened Monday. During candidate filing week, candidacies can be declared until 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, for any of the more than 400 federal, state, judicial, legislative, county, and other offices scheduled for 2024 elections.

Candidates are encouraged to file online, if possible, but may also register their candidacies in person. To file by mail, print a form and send it, along with a check payable to the Office of the Secretary of State for the filing fee, to P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA, 98504-0229. This year for the first time, candidates for Superior Court and all legislative districts must file with the Office of the Secretary of State, which can be done via the office’s website, by mail, or in person at the Legislative Building in Olympia.

For a complete list of FAQs, deadlines, and instructions on submitting a filing fee or petition, visit the Candidate Filing FAQ page. For filing questions, contact the Office of Secretary of State’s Elections division at 800-448-4881 or elections@sos.wa.gov.

“Serving as an elected official is an opportunity to represent your community and participate in crucial decision-making,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “The easiest way to file is online, which you can do from the comfort of any Internet-connected computer.”