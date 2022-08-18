Josh White named Deputy Forest Supervisor

COLVILLE – Josh White has been named as the new Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Colville National Forest in northeastern Washington.

White served in the U.S. Army infantry from 1994 to 2002. After serving in the Army, Josh attended Boise State University where he earned a B.S. in Ecology and a master’s degree in Plant Community Ecology. He first worked for the Forest Service as an Invasive Species Coordinator in 2009. He then served on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest as a rangeland management specialist and later as a Supervisory Natural Resource Management Specialist. For the past 6 1/2 years, White has served as the Three Rivers District Ranger on the Colville National Forest.

“We’re excited to have Josh at headquarters, where his skills will be utilized across the forest, and to a larger extent, the region” said Forest Supervisor Rodney Smoldon. “Josh will share in the overall leadership of forest business and his knowledge of our forest programs should make for a smooth transition.”

White is scheduled to start his new position Sept. 11, 2022.