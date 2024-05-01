Jerry Asmusssen named ‘Citizen of the Year’ by Tonasket Chamber

TONASKET – The Tonasket Chamber of Commerce held an event honoring community members and raising money for the “Teen Kitchen” last Friday evening.

There was a full turnout of local businesses and others from the community for the awards and fundraiser. Local businesses and others donated cakes and other pastries that were auctioned off raising $1700. Local auctioneer and longtime resident Jerry Asmussen volunteered to do the calling. The Teen Kitchen program is manned by students from Tonasket High School.

Along with the auction, Tonasket Chamber President Michael Stewart presented several awards to local businesses and individuals.

Tonasket Pizza received Business of the Year. Owners, Anna and Arron Polito, took over the restaurant in 2012.

“The whole family has chipped in to make the business a success,” said Stewart, as to why the business was chosen.

Johnna Sutton, who has owned Elevated Fitness and Mobility (EFB) since 2023, was presented the New Business of the Year award by Stewart.

“EFB focuses on helping with the overall physical wellness of its clients. Since 2023 her membership has grown to 50 people,” he said.

Dixie Brown will be the Grand Marshall for the Founders Day parade this year.

“Brown has lived here since 1978. She joined the nursing staff at the North Valley Nursing Home in 1981. She has held almost every position at the nursing home over the years. And she is now working one day a week to help serve the residence,” said the Chamber President.

Citizen of the Year, the top honor from the organization, was awarded to Jerry Asmussen. Asmussen grew up in Tonasket and attended high school there. After high school he went to Washington State University and graduated with a BA in Agricultural Economics and a BA in Animal Science.

“He has served on various boards as a member and is the Vice Chairman of the Okanogan Conservation Board. Jerry and his wife have lived on the family ranch here in the Okanogan Valley since 1991,” said Stewart.