Monte Ross Allemandi was born in Tonasket, Washington, on February 13, 1957, the son of Joe and Shirley Allemandi, local cattle ranchers. He passed away at the age of 67 at his home near Palmer Lake on December 7, 2024 following a brief battle with brain cancer. Monte graduated from Tonasket High School in 1976 and attended college in both Torrington, Wyoming and Spokane, Washington, after which he returned to the Okanogan and resumed his lifelong pursuit of ranching near Palmer Lake on his parent’s ranch.

Monte was a hard worker, had many friends, and was enjoyed by most all who encountered him. He was always willing to share.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Allemandi of Loomis; his brother, Mike Allemandi of Wenatchee and his sister, Johnna Buchert of Eagle, Idaho. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Loomis Community Church.