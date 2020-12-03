Maybelle ‘Dot’ Kuhlmann

Maybelle J. “Dot” Kuhlmann was carried into the waiting arms of her Savior on November 24, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born March 31, 1929 in Tonasket, Washington to William and Erna “Babe” (Battermann) Harneit.

Dot, an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Havillah, bountifully served her family and faithfully served her Lord through various ministries including the LWML, quilting and Camp Ortoha. Her husband, Leonard H. Kuhlmann, preceded her in death. She is survived by her four children, Lenette (Paul) Schuldheisz, Jim (Linda), Bob (Billi) and Paul. Also surviving Dot are her sister, Irene Kuhlmann, of Havillah; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Amy (John) Kimsey, Jenny Schuldheisz, John (Leah) Schuldheisz, Doug (Sara) Kuhlmann, Gregg (Julie) Kuhlmann, Jaima Kuhlmann, Jillian Kuhlmann and Caitlin (Patrick) Lewis and 13 great grandchildren.

Due to COVID a private service will be held at the Havillah Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church (1608 Havillah RD, Tonasket, WA 98855) where the memorial will be used to erect a park bench in Dot’s honor at the Havillah Cemetery. Excess funds will support Camp Ortoha and the church’s quilting ministry.

View the entire obituary at BerghFuneralService.com.