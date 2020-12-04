Wreathel J. Loose

Wreathel J. Loose of Oroville, Washington, passed away peacefully November 23, 2020 at North Valley Extended Care. Wreathel was born July 15, 1931 in Rogersville, Missouri, to Harrel and Hallie Bowers.

She graduated from Logan-Rogersville High School, keeping in touch with many of her classmates through the years and returning for reunions. Wreathel met her future husband, Joe Loose, in high school and married in 1950. While Joe served in the Army, Wreathel opened “Joe’s Cafe” in Rogersville.

While Joe was in Korea, Wreathel and her parents made the great western crossing to settle in Oroville, Washington, where other Missouri relatives had landed. Upon his return, Joe and Wreathel made their life-long home there, where they raised their children Leann and Joe, Jr. (“J”).

Wreathel maintained an active role in her family’s activities including scouting, 4H and the county fair. She was also a long-time member of the Oroville Grange, serving the organization in many offices.

Wreathel worked each harvest in her parents’ orchard and in the packing sheds. In the 1970s, she became an insurance agent for Grange Insurance Association, eventually owning her own agency and becoming a trusted advisor to many farm families.

Wreathel was preceded in death by her husband, Joe and her brother, Bill. She is survived by her brother, Harrel Lee and her children, Leann and Joe.

Memorial tributes may be made to North Valley Hospital District Extended Care Activities. Please mark checks “Donation.”

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.