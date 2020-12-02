Darleene Joyce Owyen

Darleene Joyce Owyen, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, Idaho, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Darleene was born January 10, 1929, in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Laurence E. Loney and Martha L. Eby Loney.

The night of her birth was bitter cold, with the temperature dropping to 60 below zero, causing her parents to keep her close to the oven door for warmth. She attended school through the 12th grade in Oroville, Washington, graduating as the salutatorian of the class of 1947. A few months after graduation, she married George R. Kidwell on August 3, 1947 in Oroville, Washington.

George became a manager for an apple farm and Darleene worked alongside him for 27 years packing apples amongst other jobs. Prior to modern equipment, the work was labor intensive in those days. She also worked as a baker for 13 years providing baked goods to school students. In addition to her professional careers, she was a wonderful homemaker to her household.

Darleene and George enjoyed 45 years of marriage until George’s passing in 1992. Four years later, Darleene married Allan N. Owyen on October 10, 1996, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Darleene was a devoted Christian and member of the Assembly of God in Oroville and later in Heyburn, Idaho, where she was involved in many extra-curricular roles, including that of being an organist for 30 years.

As an owner/manager of “Home of the Open Door Youth Center,” she touched the lives of many youth for 18 years. Additionally, she spent time in other pursuits such as school and civic committees and workshops; assisting in the Women’s Jail Ministry, serving as a hostess for historical functions and supporting town and school financial support activities. Later in life, Darleene wrote and published a book detailing her life’s story.

Darleene loved all things decor; crafts, sewing, decorating, clothing design and accessories and gardening and landscapes.

Darleene is survived by her children, Keith (Mary) Kidwell of Washington and Lawana (Steve) Floyd of Burley, Idaho; six grandsons and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands George and Allan and her son, Kent Kidwell.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Pastor Dan Renz officiating.