Mary Lou Peterson, 75, of Oroville, Wash., joined the Lord surrounded by family and friends on Jan. 5, 2025.

Marylou is survived by her husband, Dan of 57 years; daughter, Robin (Jim) Acord; son, Andy (Andrea) Peterson; brothers, Dennis (Marylin) Wilder, Dal (Freida) Wilder and Chuck Wilder. Mary Lou also had many grandkids and great-grandkids.

Mary Lou believed strongly in giving back to her community. She served as an Oroville School Board Member, a Noxious Weed Board Member, two terms as a County Commissioner, Secretary/Treasurer for Oroville Cemetery and an American Legion Member.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date and time in April. Our family deeply appreciates your support during this difficult time and ask that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to St. Jude or The Wounded Warrior Project.