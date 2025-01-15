Ice fishing events planned for Molson, Bonaparte

The 21st annual Molson Ice Fishing Derby is planned for this Saturday, Jan. 18 on Sidley Lake at Molson….

NORTH COUNTY – The 21st annual Molson Ice Fishing Derby is planned for this Saturday, Jan. 18 on Sidley Lake at Molson and the third annual Bonaparte Lake Resort Fishing Derby takes place on Bonaparte Lake, Saturday, Jan. 25.

Sponsored by the Oroville WA Chamber of Commerce, the Molson Ice Fishing Derby (AKA the NCW Ice Fishing Festival) starts at 8 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. First place in the adult category is for the longest fish and earns the winning angler a $500 check and a $500 Country Store gift certificate. The second prize earns $300 and the third prize $200. There are also prizes for total weight in the adult category. The angler with the highest total weight of up to five fish wins $300 minimum (prize amount depends on the number of entries in this category).

In the Youth category, the angler with the longest fish will win $300, the second longest wins $200 and the third longest wins $100. See orovillewachamber.com/ for more information on participating in the derby, as well as pre-registration and entry fees. Clay Warnstaff is manning the scales in the official’s hut.

The Molson Grange will be cooking one of its famous pancake breakfasts starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through 10 a.m. Lunch is served later in the day by the Sitzmark Ski Club. For those not fishing, there are also vendor and a craft fair in the Grange Hall.

The awards ceremony to follow after the derby at the Grange Hall.

The derby is sponsored by North40, Country Store, Oroville Reman & Reload, American Legion Post #84, Double A Logging, Oroville Transit, Lakeside Pharmacy, Midway Building Supply, Oroville Pharmacy and Scotts Septic & Rentals.

More information can be found by contacting chamber members Peggy Shaw at 509-560-3583 or Shelly Roberts at 509-560-3509. Contact them for vendor or crafter spots in the Grange Hall.

The third annual Bonaparte Lake Ice Fishing Derby, said to be the largest in the state and offering “thousands in cash and prizes” is Jan. 25. The tournament starts at 7 a.m and weigh-ins end at 4 p.m. Registration for the event opened on New Year’s Day (www.facebook.com/@bonapartelakeresort/). Anglers can also register by calling the lodge, 509-486-2828, between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the tournament.

In the kid’s category, there are cash and prizes for the first- through sixth-place finishers. First place wins a Garmin Striker Vivid 5cv Fish Finder.

In the Adults Multi-Species Class and Adults Biggest Fish Class there are cash and prizes for first through sixth place finishers as well. First place in the Multi-Species Class earns a Clam Scout XT Thermal Flip-Over Ice Shelter and first place in the Biggest Fish Class takes home an ION Alpha Electric Gen3 8” Ice Auger.

For more information contact Bonaparte Lake Resort, which is located at 615 Bonaparte Lake Road, by calling 509-486-2828.