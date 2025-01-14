Okanogan County residents warned of new scam phone calls

County residents are being alerted to scam phone calls involving imposters claiming to represent the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

OKANOGAN COUNTY- Residents of Okanogan County are being alerted to a new wave of scam phone calls involving imposters claiming to represent the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and to refrain from providing any personal information or sending funds to these fraudulent callers. The scam involves individuals posing as representatives of the sheriff’s office, attempting to extract sensitive information or money from unsuspecting residents.

Residents who receive suspicious calls are advised to hang up immediately and not engage with the caller. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating these incidents and working to identify those responsible for the scam. In the meantime, community members are encouraged to share this warning with friends and family to prevent further victimization.

For more information and updates on this issue, and to verify the legitimacy of any call claiming to be from the OCSO, individuals should contact Central Dispatch at 509-422-7232.