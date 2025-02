Lois Fay Johnson fell asleep in death on January 18, 2025, at the age of 76.

Lois Fay Johnson fell asleep in death on January 18, 2025, at the age of 76.

A memorial service will be held at the Omak Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 2 p.m., 1009 Senna Street, Omak, WA.

To join by Zoom: ID#: 5098467123; Password: 110099. Dial in number: 509-846-7123.

For full obituary: rivervalleyfuneral. com/m/obituaries/lois-johnson-54/Memories.