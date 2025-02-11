Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee seeks new members as eight seats open up

The Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee (FAC) is facing a significant transition as eight of its 11 seats are currently open for new members.

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee (FAC) is facing a significant transition as eight out of its 11 seats are currently open for new members. Laura Sorensen, FAC Chairman said this presents a unique opportunity for community members to contribute to the planning and success of one of the county’s most cherished events.

According to Sorensen, the fair committee plays a crucial role in organizing the annual Okanogan County Fair, including event coordination, vendor management, entertainment, parking and community outreach and camping. The fair showcases the region’s agricultural heritage, provides entertainment, and builds community. With the majority of positions available, the committee is actively seeking passionate and committed individuals who are eager to bring fresh ideas and hard work to the table.

“I got involved about two years ago. My best friend is the Superintendent of the goat barn and her son was on the Fair Advisory Committee and they were two seats short at that time. Each of us is given a role and we try to match people to where they will excel and have knowledge. My first year was basically learning as I hit the ground, I had no idea what I was getting into. It was new for all of us,” said Sorensen.

She said there are many reasons the committee seats come available. While it’s unusual to have eight seats available at one time, Sorensen said “it happens for many reasons.”

The FAC has 11 required meetings a year, Sorensen said, “you have to commit yourself” and there are more commitments as the fair approaches and during the event.

“There are some challenges with having so many seats available right now. I’m wearing more than one hat right now, all of us are. If we can’t fill those seats, it will be a challenge. I do believe we are going to get people to fill the open spots. We have had three people so far who the commissioners are currently looking at,” said Sorensen.

Sorensen said the committee is appointed by the Okanogan County Board of Commissioners in a volunteer capacity. The committee does not direct the operations of the Fairgrounds and they work jointly with the Okanogan County Fairgrounds staff and Director.

Requirements for volunteers who wish to serve on the FAC committee are applicants must reside in Okanogan County, not hold a superintendent position during the fair and must attend monthly meetings throughout the year and required training once fair time approaches.

“If they have any special abilities that is a plus. Everyone will learn on the ground and it’s not necessary to have any special skills. Any time a community member wants to volunteer they can contact the fair office for information. ” said Sorensen.

In addition to seeking new committee members, the Okanogan County Fair is gearing up for an exciting fair season. Sorensen said they are looking at two themes but the one that they are leaning towards is called,“Sow it, Grow it, Show it.”

“We want to show off what we grow in Okanogan County and what our agriculture is, our farming and our beef,” said Sorensen.

This year, Sorensen said all of the barns are getting a facelift and will receive a fresh coat of paint. “We are working on getting new gates and fencing. Our new fair manager, Nick Bates, has been doing a lot of work. He is a great guy.”

Fair goers can expect a few changes in the entertainment lineup as they gear up for fair season.

“We have had headliners. We have decided this year not to go with a big headliner band. We want to have more local bands and bands from the Washington state area. We decided there was a lot of money going out for a one night band that could be used in other areas,” said Sorensen.

Community members interested in joining the Okanogan County FAC or volunteering for the fair can find more information by calling the fairgrounds office at 509-422-1621 or email Fair@co.okanogan.wa.us.

Sorensen has had many memorable experiences while serving on the FAC committee but working together as a team, with other members and seeing the fair come together, is her “most enjoyable experience.”

“We work so hard, all year long and seeing it fall into place is so rewarding,” she said.