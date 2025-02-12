State Department of Agriculture confirms avian influenza case in Mason County

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirms Mason County’s first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or H5N1) in domestic birds, detected in a small backyard flock of ducks.

The initial report of sick birds came in to state veterinarians last week, with confirmatory results received late Monday, Feb. 10.

WSDA veterinarians say bird owners in Washington should continue to take precautions to protect their flocks. In Eastern Washington, Okanogan, Stevens, Spokane, and Benton counties each have had one report of avian influenza. Yakima County has had the most reported cases on the east side of the Cascades, with four and Franklin County has the second highest with three. On the west side of the state, there have been 10 reports of the virus in Snohomish County and seven in Pierce County. Several other counties on the west side have had one or two reports.

“The virus remains present in the environment, and we continue to recommend enhanced biosecurity,” Dr. Dana Dobbs, Avian Health Lead for the Washington State Veterinarian’s office, said.

Flock owners within 10 kilometers (or approximately 6 miles) of a detection are in a surveillance zone and are encouraged to self-report the health of their flock. WSDA encourages flock owners to use the online surveillance self-reporting tool to facilitate self-reporting and visit the interactive map to check if you are in a surveillance zone. State veterinarians want to contact every flock owner in a surveillance area to check on the health of their flock; self-reporting allows a veterinarian to make phone contact to discuss biosecurity and what symptoms to look for without having to make in-person contact.

State veterinarians say the biggest risk factor to date is direct contact with wild waterfowl.

Since May 5, 2022, when the WSDA announced the first Washington case, the majority of 55 affected flocks (three commercial, 52 backyard) have had contact with wild waterfowl.

Protecting your birds

Maintaining enhanced biosecurity involves keeping birds sheltered and restricting access to water sources where wild waterfowl gather and interact with domestic flocks. It is also a good idea to clean up any feed spills, limit visitors to the coop, and refrain from sharing equipment with other flock owners.

Resources for flock owners to learn about bird flu and protect their birds include WSDA’s bird flu webpage, an interactive map, frequently asked questions, the WSDA Facebook group, and USDA’s Defend the Flock webpage.

Reporting signs of illness

If your flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, call WSDA’s Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056 or use the online reporting tool. Birds that have already died should be double-bagged and kept in a cooler on ice until WSDA veterinarians can arrange for sampling. Veterinarians also recommend not allowing scavenger birds to have access to dead domestic fowl, as this can further spread the virus. Sick or dead wild birds should not be touched or moved and can be reported using the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool.