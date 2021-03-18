Linda Faye Ormond Guymon, 71, passed away peacefully March 15th 2021, at her home in Fredonia, Arizona. She was born May 19, 1949 in Tonasket, Okanogan County, Washington to Carter Merrill and Katherine Reed Ormond. She married Ken D. Guymon in January of 1978.

Linda attended Oroville Elementary, in Oroville, Washington from 1954 until 1959 and then moved with her Family to Boulder, Utah where she finished her Elementary and High School years at Escalante, Utah, graduating in May 1967 Valedictorian of Escalante High School. She then attended Southern Utah University graduating with Honors In 1976 she moved to Fredonia, Arizona where she taught at the Fredonia-Moccasin School 7-12th Grades until she retired in 2008.

Linda had two great loves in life. The first was raising and riding horses, which she learned from her father. She spent a number of years helping him, working cattle in the canyons of Boulder and the desert country in the Henry Mountain area. When she moved to Fredonia she remained involved with horses, raising both Quarter Horses and Arabians. She competed for many years in multiple disciplines in the show ring until she started competing in 30 and 50 mile endurance rides in Arizona and Utah. After she retired from teaching, she began her second love, traveling the Western United States with the love of her life Ken. She especially loved Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, visiting the Pacific Ocean in Washington state and camping anywhere in the Mountains. In addition, she was the Secretary of the Local Chapter of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

“Call it what ever we’re all crazy – in here” -Linda Guymon 1973.

Linda is survived by her husband Ken, her daughter Megan, her son Mark, her grandsons Dominic, Damon and Stone, her older brother Clyde (Kristine) Ormond and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her son Matthew and her brother Keith Ormond. The family asks that donations be made to Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District Band and Art Departments in lieu of flowers.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Services will be held Saturday the 20th of March 2021, at Mosdell Mortuary, 676 South HWY 89A, Kanab, Utah at 12 p.m. Arizona time.