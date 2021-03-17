Barbara Jean Sutor

Barbara “Barb” Jean Sutor (nee Lewis) passed away with grace and peace the morning of Sunday, February 28, 2021 with her loving sons by her side.

Barb was born September 30, 1930 to Edna Muriel and Richard Mark Lewis in Libertyville, Illinois. Both of Barb’s parents were pastors which required the family to relocate frequently throughout her childhood. She lived in Michigan until the age of 10 when the family moved to Washington state. In Washington, the family resided for a time in Electric City, Wenatchee, Brewster and Tonasket. As the second eldest child, and the only daughter among seven children in the family, Barb assumed much responsibility at a young age for the care of her six brothers. She steadfastly carried the role as “second mother” to her brothers throughout her young life and well beyond.

On Nov. 26, 1949, Barb married a young orchardist, Earl Freels, in Tonasket. Together, Earl and Barb had three sons: Edward (Ed), Donald (Hugh) and David. As a family, Earl, Barb and sons were actively involved in the Tonasket community. Barb not only taught Sunday school but held the position of treasurer for their community church. She also held several leadership roles for Town and Country Garden Club.

Avid skiers and outdoors people, the family ran a ski shop at Sitzmark Ski hill, were actively involved in leadership for the Boy Scouts of America and participated in countless potlucks with neighboring families.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Barb lived in Tonasket until 1966, when she moved with her sons briefly to Linden, Washington before building a home in Brewster, where her sons completed their elementary and high school education. She worked outside the home for the Okanogan County PUD during many of those years.

Following the high school graduation of her youngest son, Barb moved to Chelan in 1976, where she worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses. While actively living a life of service, Barb was a member of the Chelan Hospital Guild and acted as president. A woman of faith, Barb was actively involved in St. Andrews Episcopal Church where she held the

position as treasurer for over 15 years, served on the Diocese of Spokane in different offices for 14 years and was a director for the Diocese of Spokane for four years.

To her family and friends, Barb served as the perpetual hostess, whether that be in her home for a holiday, holding luncheons for her numerous lady friends, spearheading a camping adventure for her grandchildren or initiating large family reunions. Open to all her friends, family or visiting relatives, her kitchen was a hub of activity and never closed. She could be seen at her happiest surrounded by friends and family satisfying each person with their favorite meal or dessert. Equally comfortable cooking in her kitchen or over a campfire, Grandma Barb crafted enduring memories for her grandchildren with her meals while camping, followed by stories around a campfire, then washing of each child’s feet and rubbing with lotion before bedtime…as “no one should go to bed with dirty feet… even when camping.” She often said her greatest joys in life were her sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She leaves us rich in memories and reminded us always per her “electronic secretary,” Henrietta on her answering machine to live in “Laughter and Peace, Friends.”

She will be missed by her sons, Ed Freels of Manson, Hugh (Shannon) Freels of Manson, David (Jinx) Freels of Brewster; grandchildren, Jesse Freels, Eric Freels, Douglas Freels, Griffin Freels, Chauncy Freels, Colton Freels and Tommy Dundas and 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Daniel (Carolyn) Lewis, Decatur, Ga., Darryl Lewis, Leeds, Utah and Douglas (Christi) Lewis, Bellingham, Wash.; half-sister, Donna (George) Gleason, Shoreline, Wash. and half-brother, Mark (Susan) Lewis, Sammamish, Wash. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews who she treasured.

Barb was predeceased by her parents, Edna Muriel and Richard; brothers, Donald, Dennis and David Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, the family believes Barb would wish you to contribute to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, which brought her much peace, fellowship and joy.

Viewing services for Barbara Sutor will be March 19, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Precht Rose Chapel in Chelan. Services for Barb will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, we regrettably are limited inside the church to primarily family and those who have been notified. Additional room will be available in the parish hall. Interment will follow the services at Tonasket Cemetery in Tonasket at 1 pm. Anyone wishing to attend the service at the graveside are welcome.

The family would treasure any thoughts and memories you have of Barb at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.