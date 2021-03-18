Marcie Nelson

Marcey Nelson

Marcie (Barney) Nelson, age 52 of Oroville, Washington, died March 13, 2021. She was born July 26, 1968 in Oliver, B.C. to parents Norman Retasket and Matilda Barney.

Marcie was a supportive and caring mother and wife to her four children and husband and the most wonderful Grammy to her three grandchildren.

She had a passion for helping people, especially the elderly. She would always be on the road. Whether she was on her way to clean a property or help an elderly client or friend. She delivered fresh salmon and asparagus. Marcie supported the Oroville Hornet’s basketball teams; often attending home games and even away games when her kids weren’t on the team. She attended traditional ceremonies and visited her grandbabies often.

Marcie would jump at the chance to help a friend in need. In the late spring she could be found in her “happy place” picking pounds and pounds of wild asparagus that she shared with friends and family.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



She is survived by her husband, Alan Nelson; children, Adrian (Lani), Alanna (Nick), Angela (Troy), Ariona; father, Norman Retasket; sisters, Karren (Buster), Denise (Chris), Charlene, Darcy and Trina (Ryan); brothers, Norman Jr. “Bubs,” and Farren (Ruby) and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Matilda Barney and brother, Carlos Barney.

A memorial will take place at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Cremation is in care of arrangements.