U.S. Navy

Lewis Cresswell III, 71, born in Omak, Washington on February 23, 1952, passed away February 9, 2023 at the Veterans Hospital in Renton, Washington.

Lew attended school in Omak, Chimacum and Elma, Washington. He graduated from Elma High School and shortly thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Navy and soon went to Viet Nam. He was honorably discharged from the Navy.

In 1985 Lew went to work at Island Tug and Barge in Seattle, Washington. He began his career as cook and part-time deckhand, moved up to Engineer and part time deckhand and retired in 2010 as full time Engineer. During his career at ITB his work took him from Seattle to Alaska, the Pacific Islands, all up and down the Western coast of the U.S. and Puget Sound.

Lew was much loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and countless relatives.

Lew was proceeded in death by his parents, Lewis and Mary Pickering, two nieces and two nephews. He is survived by his wife Mary, three brothers, two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, six children, 20 grandchildren and six great-grand children.

Lew will be laid to rest in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington at 3 p.m. on March 10, with full Military Honors. All are welcome.

Following the service there will be a gathering at the VFW Post 1263, 416 Burnett Avenue S, Renton, WA 98057. All are welcome.

Donations can be made to the Tahoma National Cemetery and the VFW Post 1263 in Renton.